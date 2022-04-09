No changes in Petrol & Diesel Prices for 3rd Day

Insight Bureau: Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained stable for the third straight day.

Fuel prices in India saw an increase for the fourteenth time on Wednesday since March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 10 per litre in two weeks.

Rates across the country and vary from state to State, depending on value-added tax (VAT).