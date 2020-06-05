Corona Updates – Odisha & India (June 5, 2020)

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 130 new COVID-19 cases & 1 death in last 24 hours (124 from quarantine centres & 6 local contact), taking the tally to 2,608 on Friday.

A 63-year-old male patient of Khurda district in Odisha who had tested positive for Covid19, passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was a chronic patient of diabetes and other underlying comorbidities.

Similarly, with record of 9,851 new Covid-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s tally mounts to 2,26,770. The death toll stands at 6,348 with out of which 1,10,960 are active cases, 1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,348 deaths.