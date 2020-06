Commissionerate Police issues Travel Advisory for Weekend Shutdown

TNI Bureau: The Commissionerate Police has issued travel advisory for Weekend Shutdown till June 30.

Taking note of sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, Odisha Government has imposed a Shutdown on weekends in various districts such as Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir for the month of June with relaxation only for emergency and public services.

All are advised to stay indoors & go out only for essential/permitted purpose.