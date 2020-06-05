Snana Jatra of Holy Trinity at Puri in Pics

TNI Bureau: ‘Devasnana Purnima’ or ‘Snana Jatra’ (Bathing Festival) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra has begun since early morning today.

During the bathing rituals, servitors bathe Lord Jagannath with 35 pots of water, Lord Balabhadra 33 pots, Devi Subhadra 22 & Shri Sudarsan with 18 pots of water (total 108 pots of water) blended with aromatic herbs, Sandal wood paste, Keshar and Karpur on the deities at the bathing altar (Snana Mandap).

The water was collected from the sacred golden well (Suna Kua) located within the temple premises.

The ‘Chera Pahanra’ will be conducted followed by the ‘Hathi Besha’.

This is for the first time that Snana Jatra ritual of the trinities is being held in absence of devotees with a limited number of servitors and in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the on going lockdown.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been clamped in in areas surrounding the Puri Jagannath Temple and the Bada Danda (Grand Road).

Snana Jatra in Pics: