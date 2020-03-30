Corona Update (Afternoon News) – March 30, 2020

👉 Odisha Assembly unanimously passes Appropriation Bill; House adjourned sine die.

👉 Odisha Govt extends Excise Rules 2019-20 for 3 more months till Jun 30.

👉 Policemen on duty attacked by some people during lockdown at Baligaon panchayat square under Chandbali PS; 2 Cops & Additional Collector injured. 3 people detained.

👉 Two Constables suspended by Bolangir SP for thrashing people and forcing them to kneel down for violating lockdown norms.

👉 Commissionerate Police lifts bikes parked near vegetable shops; asks people to walk down to buy vegetables.

👉 Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain appeals shopkeepers to refrain from increasing price and show humanity during tough times.

👉 Rourkela: Around 350 labourers stopped by local administration while they were on their way to Jharkhand; administration to make stay and food arrangements for them.

👉 In the wake of rising number of suicide cases across Kerala owing to closure of liquor shops during the #CoronavirusLockdown, CM Pinarayi Vijayan directs the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with valid medical prescriptions.

👉 2 domestic manufacturers are producing 50, 000 N95 masks per day. It’s expected to go up to 1 lakh per day within next week: Health Ministry.

👉 Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps & National Service Scheme to assist civil admin. It’s clarified that this is absolutely fake: Indian Army.

👉 52-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maharashtra toll reaches 9.

👉 DMK Foundation donates Rs 1 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

👉 Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation to donate additional urgent equipment including 800 Ventilators, 300,000 sets of Protective Gowns and 300,000 Face Shields to Hospitals in Europe.

👉 Bhutan increases its quarantine period to 21 days starting tomorrow.