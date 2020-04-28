English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

7 more COVID19 +VE Cases in Odisha – Sundargarh 4, Bhadrak 3

By TNI Bureau
186

TNI Bureau: 7 more Coronavirus +VE cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the tally in the State to 118.

4 more cases detected in Sundargarh. Number of +VE cases in the district has gone up to 10. All 4 (Female 55, Female 35,Male 38, Male 27) are from Nala Road, Rourkela where another COVID-19 Patient with no travel history was found a couple of days ago.

3 more confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported from Bhadrak district (2 from Basudevpur Block; 1 from Bonth). All (Male 45, Male 28, Male 29) are linked to West Bengal. The tally in the district now stands at 19.

Related Posts

Corona Update (Evening News) – April 27, 2020

Odisha: Health Worker in Koraput tests +VE for COVID-19

26,687 samples have been tested in Odisha so far – 118 positive cases detected. 37 recovered, 1 died. Active cases stand at 90.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 16
👉 Bhadrak: 19
👉 Jajpur: 19
👉 Kendrapada: 2
👉 Cuttack: 1
👉 Dhenkanal: 1
👉 Khurda: 46
👉 Puri: 1
👉 Kalahandi: 2
👉 Sundargarh: 10
👉 Koraput: 1

👉 Total Cases- 118
👉 Active Cases – 80
👉 Recovered – 37
👉 Death – 1

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!