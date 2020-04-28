7 more COVID19 +VE Cases in Odisha – Sundargarh 4, Bhadrak 3

TNI Bureau: 7 more Coronavirus +VE cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the tally in the State to 118.

4 more cases detected in Sundargarh. Number of +VE cases in the district has gone up to 10. All 4 (Female 55, Female 35,Male 38, Male 27) are from Nala Road, Rourkela where another COVID-19 Patient with no travel history was found a couple of days ago.

3 more confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported from Bhadrak district (2 from Basudevpur Block; 1 from Bonth). All (Male 45, Male 28, Male 29) are linked to West Bengal. The tally in the district now stands at 19.

26,687 samples have been tested in Odisha so far – 118 positive cases detected. 37 recovered, 1 died. Active cases stand at 90.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 16

👉 Bhadrak: 19

👉 Jajpur: 19

👉 Kendrapada: 2

👉 Cuttack: 1

👉 Dhenkanal: 1

👉 Khurda: 46

👉 Puri: 1

👉 Kalahandi: 2

👉 Sundargarh: 10

👉 Koraput: 1

👉 Total Cases- 118

👉 Active Cases – 80

👉 Recovered – 37

👉 Death – 1