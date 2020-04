Corona Update @ USA – April 6, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,155 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 26,076 new cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 9,600. Number of positive cases stands at 337,620.

France has reported 357 COVID-19 deaths – lowest daily increase in a week. Italy has reported 525 deaths while Spain witnessed 694 new deaths. 621 new deaths were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide have reached 1,274,031. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 69,400.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,155 new deaths; 26,076 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 9,643; Number of Cases – 337,620

👉 USA has conducted 1.7 million tests so far. Number of positive cases – 337,620. Recovered – 17,461.

👉 New York accounts for 36% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 594 new deaths reported from New York State; 8,327 new cases.

👉 New York City reports 4,105 new cases of Coronavirus and 218 new deaths

👉 Total cases in New York City – 64,955; Deaths – 2,472

👉 New York State – 4,159 deaths; 123,018 cases

👉 New Jersey – 917 deaths; 37,505 cases

👉 Michigan – 617 deaths; 15,718 cases

👉 California – 348 deaths; 15,180 cases

👉 Louisiana – 477 deaths; 13,010 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 231 deaths; 12,500 cases

👉 Florida – 221 deaths; 12,350 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 150 deaths; 11,510 cases

👉 Illinois – 274 deaths; 11,256 cases

👉 Washington – 338 deaths; 7,984 cases

👉 Georgia – 219 deaths; 6,742 cases

👉 Texas – 133 deaths; 7,045 cases