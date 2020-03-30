English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Corona Update (Evening News) – March 30, 2020

By TNI Bureau
* Odisha Assembly unanimously passed Appropriation Bill; allowing State Govt to spend Rs 1.55 lakh crore from its consolidated fund during 2020-21 financial year.

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges the men to help the female members in household work during the luckdown period.

* Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announces Rs 500 crore donation to PM Cares Funds; 5 crore each to Maharashtra, Gujarat to support Nation’s fight against the COVID-19.

* Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal releases Rs 1 crore from MPLADS fund, donates one month’s salary.

* CRPF to set up nationwide 24×7 helplines.

* Bodies of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of their religion: Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

* Employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to donate their one day salary to PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19.

* PM Modi holds video conference with 130 Indian missions abroad to get global sense of COVID-19 situation.

* Rs 52 crore will be used from District Mineral Fund to set up facilities to combat coronavirus: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

* Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda requests party workers to contribute Rs 100 each to PM CARES fund.

* 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking the number of positive cases to 97 in Delhi.

* Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Patanjali to contribute Rs 25 crores to PM Cares Funds.

* HAL pledges Rs 20 crore from its CSR Fund to PM CARES Fund.

* RBI announces second Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO).

* Spain’s total number of coronavirus case rises to 85,195 on Monday from 78,797 on Sunday.

* Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under precautionary quarantine after a staffer within his office tested positive for COVID-19.

* Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be held from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021. Paralympic Games to be held from 24th August 2021 till 5th September 2021.

