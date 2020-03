TNI Bureau: With more deaths reported from Italy and Spain in the last 24 hours, the global death toll has risen to 36,000 while the number of positive cases has crossed 750,000 worldwide.

Number of positive cases in Italy has crossed the 1 lakh mark. With 101,739 cases, Italy is still way behind the USA, which has over 145,000 cases now.

👉 Italy: 812 new deaths; 4,050 positive cases. Death Toll – 11,591; Total cases – 101,739.

👉 USA: 222 new deaths; 9,140 positive cases. Death Toll – 2,817; Total cases – 152,631. More data awaited.

👉 Spain: 537 new deaths; 5,085 positive cases. Death Toll – 7,340; Total cases – 85.195.

👉 China: 4 new deaths; 31 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,304; Total cases – 81,470.

👉 Germany: 19 new deaths; 1,494 positive cases. Death Toll – 560; Total cases – 63,929.

👉 Iran: 117 new deaths; 3,186 positive cases. Death Toll – 2,757; Total cases – 41,495.

👉 France: 418 new deaths; 4,376 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,024; Total cases – 44,550.

👉 UK: 180 new deaths; 2,619 positive cases. Death Toll – 1,408; Total cases – 22,141.

👉 Switzerland: 48 new deaths; 931 positive cases. Death Toll – 348; Total cases – 15,760.

👉 Belgium: 82 new deaths; 1,063 positive cases. Death Toll – 513; Total cases – 11,899.

👉 Netherlands: 93 new deaths; 884 positive cases. Death Toll: 864; Total cases – 11,750.