Corona Update (Evening News) – April 25, 2020

* Aadhaar & mobile phone number mandatory for registration of people intending to return to Odisha after the end of on May 3: Panchayati Raj Secretary DK Singh.

* Odisha Govt relaxes lockdown restrictions on shops in both urban and rural areas.

* Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police launches campaign to promote Arogya Setu App, urges people to download the app.

* District Collectors asked to assess damages due hailstorm, whirlwind and heavy rain and pay assistance to the affected people.

* People flout social distancing norms at a local market in Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneshwar today.

* COVID-19 death toll rises to 779, no. of cases climbs to 24,942 in India: Union Health Ministry.

* 57-year-old police constable dies of COVID19 in Mumbai; COVID19 cases rise to 500 in Karnataka.

* Central team on COVID-19 seeks details from West Bengal government regarding testing, quarantine of Tablighi Jamaat meet returnees; COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rises to 541.

* COVID19 death toll rises to 99 in Madhya Pradesh; cases climb to 1,945 after 103 people, including 56 in Indore, test positive: Officials.

* Lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in Maharashtra till May 3.

* * Total number of the containment zones in Delhi stands at 95 now; Delhi Govt allows opening of Shops in Residential Colonies except for 95 ‘Containment Zones’.

* COVID-19 cases rise to 500 in Karnataka after 26 people, including journalist, test positive.

* States, Union territories asked to put on hold use of #COVID19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by ICMR.

* India reports 157 new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh; cases rises to 1,778.

* Congress chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking financial package for MSME sector.

* 96 police personnel found coronavirus positive in Maharashtra so far.

* Total positive cases in Punjab stands at 308.

* Number of recovered coronavirus patients has reached 800,000 worldwide.