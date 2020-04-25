3 more COVID-19 +VE cases in Sundargarh

TNI Bureau: Three more COVID-19 +VE cases have been reported from Sundargarh, taking the number in the district to 6. Sundargarh had earlier reported 3 COVID-19 cases in Bisra – linked to Nizamuddin Markaz. They all have recovered.

Out of three new cases (Male 23, Male 60,Female 57), two from Bisra are confirmed to be linked to previous cases, while the third one is from Rourkela.

With this, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has now gone up to 103.

The active cases in Odisha stand at 68. 34 patients have recovered while one died.

Out of the 10 districts in Odisha that had reported COVID-19 +VE cases, 4 have become Corona Free – Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal.

All active cases in remaining districts (Khordha, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore) are stable and expected to recover well.