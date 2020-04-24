KIIT-KISS lends helping hand to Tibetans in Chandragiri

TNI Bureau: As part of their endeavor to assist COVID-19 affected people across the State, the KIIT and KISS have lent a helping hand to the Tibetan communities living in Chandragiri area of Gajapati District in Odisha.

The KIIT-KISS Family have provided basic essentials and groceries for a month to the Tibetan families in Chandragiri and monks of Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery in Jirang. The items included food materials, sanitisers, hand wash, sanitary napkins and masks.

KIIT and KISS also have decided to adopt two old age homes in Chandragiri. “This crisis is not going to pass soon, it will take its time. Each one of us is inextricably connected to each other. Only together we will be able to fight through these difficult and unimaginable days. The real war with Corona is not now, it is also the aftermath.” said Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS.

In addition, feminine hygiene products were handed over to the Ganajm District Administration for distribution to women and girls.