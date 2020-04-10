Corona Update – April 10, 2020

* Odisha Govt asks all private educational institutions to be sympathetic to consider reduction/deferment of school fees from April to June in view of Lockdown.

* Out of 4 COVID-19 positive patients detected late last night in Odisha; 2 are female kids below 10 years of age. All linked to Jharpada patient.

* MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur permitted by ICMR to conduct COVID-19 testing – 2nd MCH in Odisha after SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

* COVID-19 Testing Capacity increased in Odisha; ICMR-RMRC can do 1,000 testing per day.

* Orissa High Court has issued a modified order, saying yesterday’s directive and observations are applicable to Senior Citizens and Handicapped persons to enable them to purchase essential items.

* In case of detection of positive case in any part (both Rural & ULB) of the State, VHSND & Immunization sessions shall be suspended in that concerned sub-centre (Rural/Urban) area for 4 weeks.

* Petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar have decided not to provide petrol,CNG&diesel to people who don’t wear masks.

* 37 deaths, 896 new cases in last 24 hours; India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6761 (including 6039 active cases, 516 cured/discharged/migrated and 206 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* 212 persons test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, taking tally of cases in city to 993.

* The National Commission for Women (NCW) launches a WhatsApp number –7217735372 – to report cases of domestic violence, which have seen a rise during the lockdown period.

* Total number of COVID19 cases in Tamil Nadu rises to 911.

* 183 new #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi, 154 are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz.

* Total 162 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana.

* Punjab extends lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1st.

* Total COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 207.

* Total number of positive cases rises to 235 in Madhya Pradesh.

* 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets while we have 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets available now: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

* The closure of Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar for visitors will continue till 15.6.2020.

* Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approves TB machines for Covid-19 testing.

* The number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rises to 431.

* Total number of positive cases in Karnataka is 207 including 6 deaths and 34 discharges.

* Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to provide an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore to its health workers & other employees.

* The global death toll in COVID-19 crosses 97000; positive cases mounts to 16 lakhs.

* Belgium Coronavirus Deaths Jump over 3,000 after 496 fatalities reported in 24 Hours; reports 1,684 new cases of coronavirus.

* Netherlands reports 1,335 new cases of coronavirus and 115 new deaths.

* 50 crew members on French aircraft carrier tested positive for coronavirus.