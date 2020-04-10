List of Districts in Odisha with COVID-19 +VE Cases

TNI Bureau: 8 districts in Odisha have reported COVID-19 positive cases so far. Khurda tops the list with 38 cases out of which 35 are active cases.
Here’s the List of Districts in Odisha with COVID-19 Cases:
👉 Khurda – 38 (1 Patient from West Bengal at Apollo Hospital, BBSR)
👉 Bhadrak – 3
👉 Kalahandi – 2
👉 Puri – 1
👉 Kendrapara – 1
👉 Jajpur – 1
👉 Cuttack – 1
👉 Dhenkanal – 1
👉 Total Cases – 48
👉 Active Cases – 45
👉 Recovered/Discharged – 2
👉 Deaths – 1
Distribution of Coronavirus +VE cases in Bhubaneswar:
👉 Bomikhal – 14
👉 Suryanagar – 8
👉 Jharpada – 4
👉 Satya Nagar – 4
👉 Shaheed Nagar – 1
👉 BJB Nagar Mahisakhal – 1
👉 Badagada Village – 1
👉 UNIT 4 – 1
👉 UNIT 5 – 1
👉 Kapila Prasada – 1
👉 Gymkhana Palm Heights – 1
👉 1 case of West Bengal at Apollo Hospital, BBSR
Source: Health Department of Odisha
