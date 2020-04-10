List of Districts in Odisha with COVID-19 +VE Cases

TNI Bureau: 8 districts in Odisha have reported COVID-19 positive cases so far. Khurda tops the list with 38 cases out of which 35 are active cases.

Here’s the List of Districts in Odisha with COVID-19 Cases:

👉 Khurda – 38 (1 Patient from West Bengal at Apollo Hospital, BBSR)

👉 Bhadrak – 3

👉 Kalahandi – 2

👉 Puri – 1

👉 Kendrapara – 1

👉 Jajpur – 1

👉 Cuttack – 1

👉 Dhenkanal – 1

👉 Total Cases – 48

👉 Active Cases – 45

👉 Recovered/Discharged – 2

👉 Deaths – 1

Distribution of Coronavirus +VE cases in Bhubaneswar:

👉 Bomikhal – 14

👉 Suryanagar – 8

👉 Jharpada – 4

👉 Satya Nagar – 4

👉 Shaheed Nagar – 1

👉 BJB Nagar Mahisakhal – 1

👉 Badagada Village – 1

👉 UNIT 4 – 1

👉 UNIT 5 – 1

👉 Kapila Prasada – 1

👉 Gymkhana Palm Heights – 1

👉 1 case of West Bengal at Apollo Hospital, BBSR

Source: Health Department of Odisha