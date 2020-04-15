Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 15, 2020

* 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits stand-alone COVID-19 Hospital in Kalahandi.

* South West Monsoon will be normal in India this year. Average rainfall would be between 96% to 104%. Monsoon to hit Odisha on June 13.

* Odisha has so far tested 5537 samples of which 5477 have tested negative. A record 803 samples tested in Odisha for COVID-19 on April 14.

* Bhubaneswar tops the COVID-19 positive case list in the State with 46/60 COVID-19 cases.

* Jajpur Dist Administration allows opening of cycle repairing shops from 6 AM to 10 AM daily; book stores, vehicle & electrical repairing shops to remain open from 6 AM to 10 AM on Sundays.

* Senior Bureaucrats given charge of Bhubaneswar Hotspot.

* Puri administration dedicates a 100-bedded fully functional COVID health centre at Sri Jagannath Medical College.

* Sample testing for detection of COVID-19 begins at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

* The containment zone of Suryanagar Area in Bhubaneswar has been modified & reduced.

* With 117 new cases in the state, total number of positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 2801 now.

* Indian Railways plans to produce over 30,000 coveralls (PPEs) in April 2020; to manufacture 1,00,000 of the same in May 2020.

* Govt of India asks all deputy secretaries, above level officers to join offices.

* A Congress Councillor in Gujarat tested positive for Coronavirus today; a Congress MLA had tested positive for Coronavirus yesterday.

* Total number of coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka rises to 277; 9 more #COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, total cases climbs to 502. Total positive cases climbs to 1046 in Rajasthan.

* Wearing of masks compulsory in public places across country in wake of COVID-19 situation: MHA.

* Vistara senior employees to go on leave without pay for up to 3 days between April 15 and April 30.

* Indian Premier League 2020 season postponed indefinitely: BCCI Official.