COVID-19: Record 803 Samples tested in Odisha on April 14

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: As Odisha has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity further, the State witnessed a record 803 samples getting tested on April 14, Tuesday. Out of those, 4 samples tested positive, while the rest turned out to be negative.

If we look at the ratio, it’s a very positive sign as it looks like Odisha has so far successfully contained the spread of Coronavirus like Kerala, which leads the race in the country.

👉 Samples Tested in Odisha Till Date – 5,537
👉 Samples Negative – 5,477
👉 Samples Positive – 60
👉 Active Cases – 41
👉 Cured/Discharged – 18
👉 Death – 1

TNI Bureau
