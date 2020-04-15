COVID-19: Record 803 Samples tested in Odisha on April 14

TNI Bureau: As Odisha has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity further, the State witnessed a record 803 samples getting tested on April 14, Tuesday. Out of those, 4 samples tested positive, while the rest turned out to be negative.

If we look at the ratio, it’s a very positive sign as it looks like Odisha has so far successfully contained the spread of Coronavirus like Kerala, which leads the race in the country.

👉 Samples Tested in Odisha Till Date – 5,537

👉 Samples Negative – 5,477

👉 Samples Positive – 60

👉 Active Cases – 41

👉 Cured/Discharged – 18

👉 Death – 1

