Corona Update (Afternoon) – March 22, 2020

– Private vehicles won’t be allowed to ply during the #OdishaLockdown except those belonging to persons engaged in organisations/agencies permitted to operate as listed in the Notification. They shall carry appropriate ID proof/documents.

– “Dial 100 to get Emergency Pass from the Police during #JanataCurfew “, informs Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo. People can also get the pass from on-duty IICs and ACPs.

– BMC issues Helpline Number 1929 for people facing problems in availing emergency/essential services during the lockdown from March 22-29.

– Jharsuguda Collector announces lockdown in Brajarajnagar Town from March 22-29.

– Janta Curfew commences across India as per the appeal made by PM Modi. It will continue from 7 AM to 9 PM. Deserted looks across the country.

– “The 4-year-old child who was suspected of #Covid19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh, has been found NEGATIVE. There is no Covid19 positive case in #Assam so far,” tweets State Minister Hiamnta Biswa Sarma.

– 793 #CoronaVirus deaths reported from #Italy today. Death Toll rises to 4,825. Number of positive cases goes up to 53,578 as 6,557 new cases detected.

– #Rajasthan Govt announces complete lockdown from March 22 to 31. Essential services exempted.

– Lockdown in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara till March 25.

– Special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students from #Italy arrives in Delhi, Evacuees to be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in Delhi.

– Punjab Govt announces #lockdown till March 31, 2020.

– A 63-year-old #CoronaVirus positive patient dies last night in Mumbai, #Maharashtra . The patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

– #Karnataka Government announces two-month free ration for all in one go.

– 38-year-old #Covid_19 patient dies in Patna – 1st in #Bihar. The man had a travel history to Qatar. #CoronaVirus Death Toll in India rises to 6.

– 341 #Covid_19 positive cases reported in India – 26 new cases added since 6 PM yesterday. 6 deaths confirmed.

– #ShaheenBagh protests continue. But, only 5 women mark their presence as per the state directives issued in view of #CoronaVirusOutbreak.

– Indian Railways suspends all passenger trains (including premium, mail, express and metro trains) till the midnight of March 31, 2020 to combat #CoronavirusPandemic . Only Freight Trains will run during the period.

– Covid-19 Test should not cost more than R4,500: Centre tells private labs.

– Hero MotoCorp shuts down all plants globally due to Coronavirus outbreak.

– Global COVID19 Death Toll – 13,069, Positive Cases – 308,564, Recovered – 95,829

Death Toll: Italy – 4,825, China – 3,261, Iran – 1,556, Spain – 1,381, France – 562, USA – 348, UK – 233, Netherlands – 136, South Korea – 104.