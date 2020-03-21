What’s Restricted (and What’s Not) during 7 Day Odisha Lockdown

TNI Bureau: As announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a ‘Near Total’ lockdown will be imposed in 5 Districts – Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara & Angul districts from 22nd March to 29th March, 2020. 8 Towns – Sambalpur, Balasore, Jharsuguda, Jajpur Road, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Town will also face lockdown.

The decision to enforce the lockdown from 7 AM on March 22 to 9 PM on March 29, has been taken to combat the menace of Corona Virus and prevent its spread.

What’s Closed during the Lockdown Period:

– No public transport services including operation of taxis, auto-rickshaws will be permitted. Exceptions – Transport related to Hospitals, Airports, Railway Station, Bus Terminals/Bus Stands.

– Shops, Commercial Establishments, Offices & Factories, Workshops, Godowns etc.

– Distribution of benefits such as pension and PDS postponed in these 5 districts and 8 towns for the time being.

– All foreign returnees directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by the health authorities.

– People are requested to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued earlier.

What’s Open during the Lockdown Period:

– Offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties (Collector, Sub Collector, Tahsil, Block)

– Police Services, Health Services, Urban Local Bodies, Fire Department

– Railways, Airports, Inter-City Bus Transport (Eateries to be regulated by local administration)

– Banks & ATMs

– Print and Electronic Media, Social Media

– Telecom & Internet Services including IT & ITeS

– Postal Services

– Supply Chain and related Transportation

– E-Commerce (Delivery) of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment

– Food, Groceries, Milk, Bread, Fruit, Vegetable, Meat, Fish and their transportation related activities and warehousing

– Take away/home delivery restaurants

– Hospitals, Chemist stores and Optical stores, Pharmaceuticals manufacturing and their transportation related activities

– Petrol Pumps, LPG, Oil Agencies, their godown and their transportation related activities

– Production and Manufacturing Units which require continuous process may continue to function, after obtaining required permission from the Collector

– Manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities

** Private establishments that support the above services or are linked to efforts for containment of COVID-19 will remain open

*** Congregation of more than 7 persons in any public places is prohibited