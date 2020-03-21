What’s Restricted (and What’s Not) during 7 Day Odisha Lockdown

TNI Bureau: As announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a ‘Near Total’ lockdown will be imposed in 5 Districts – Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara & Angul districts from 22nd March to 29th March, 2020. 8 Towns – Sambalpur, Balasore, Jharsuguda, Jajpur Road, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Town will also face lockdown.
The decision to enforce the lockdown from 7 AM on March 22 to 9 PM on March 29, has been taken to combat the menace of Corona Virus and prevent its spread.
What’s Closed during the Lockdown Period:
– No public transport services including operation of taxis, auto-rickshaws will be permitted. Exceptions – Transport related to Hospitals, Airports, Railway Station, Bus Terminals/Bus Stands.
– Shops, Commercial Establishments, Offices & Factories, Workshops, Godowns etc.
– Distribution of benefits such as pension and PDS postponed in these 5 districts and 8 towns for the time being.
– All foreign returnees directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by the health authorities.
– People are requested to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued earlier.
What’s Open during the Lockdown Period:
– Offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties (Collector, Sub Collector, Tahsil, Block)
– Police Services, Health Services, Urban Local Bodies, Fire Department
– Railways, Airports, Inter-City Bus Transport (Eateries to be regulated by local administration)
– Banks & ATMs
– Print and Electronic Media, Social Media
– Telecom & Internet Services including IT & ITeS
– Postal Services
– Supply Chain and related Transportation
– E-Commerce (Delivery) of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment
– Food, Groceries, Milk, Bread, Fruit, Vegetable, Meat, Fish and their transportation related activities and warehousing
– Take away/home delivery restaurants
– Hospitals, Chemist stores and Optical stores, Pharmaceuticals manufacturing and their transportation related activities
– Petrol Pumps, LPG, Oil Agencies, their godown and their transportation related activities
– Production and Manufacturing Units which require continuous process may continue to function, after obtaining required permission from the Collector
– Manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities
** Private establishments that support the above services or are linked to efforts for containment of COVID-19 will remain open
*** Congregation of more than 7 persons in any public places is prohibited
Comments are closed.