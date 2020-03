CoronaVirus Deaths in Italy in the last 15 Days

TNI Bureau: Situation in Italy is going from bad to worse, as the COVID19 death toll in the country has gone up to 4,825. 6,557 new positive cases detected in the country yesterday.

Coronavirus Deaths in the Last 15 Days:

πŸ‘‰ March 7 – 36

πŸ‘‰ March 8 – 133

πŸ‘‰ March 9 – 97

πŸ‘‰ March 10 – 168

πŸ‘‰ March 11 – 196

πŸ‘‰ March 12 – 189

πŸ‘‰ March 13 – 250

πŸ‘‰ March 14 – 175

πŸ‘‰ March 15 – 368

πŸ‘‰ March 16 – 349

πŸ‘‰ March 17 – 345

πŸ‘‰ March 18 – 475

πŸ‘‰ March 19 – 427

πŸ‘‰ March 20 – 627

πŸ‘‰ March 21 – 793