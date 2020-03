Corona Cases cross 8 lakh Worldwide; Fatality Rate nears 5%

TNI Bureau: The Coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 8 lakh mark today while the death toll too went past 40,000 barrier. The number of positive cases now stands at 824,563 and its counting. Death Toll is at 40,675.

The fatality (death) rate is now nearing 5%, as it stands at 4.93%. 174,359 persons have recovered till date.

No good news received from Italy and Spain today too. They continue to report more deaths and positive cases while the spike of COVID-19 cases in the USA continues unabated.

👉 Italy: 837 new deaths; 4,053 positive cases. Death Toll – 12,428; Total cases – 105,792.

👉 USA: 284 new deaths; 11,918 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,425; Total cases – 175,706. More data awaited.

👉 Spain: 553 new deaths; 6,461 positive cases. Death Toll – 8,269; Total cases – 94,417.

👉 China: 5 new deaths; 79 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,305; Total cases – 81,518.

👉 Germany: 37 new deaths; 1,295 positive cases. Death Toll – 682; Total cases – 81,518.

👉 Iran: 141 new deaths; 2,898 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,110; Total cases – 44,605.

👉 France: Data Awaited.

👉 UK: 381 new deaths; 3,009 positive cases. Death Toll – 1,789; Total cases – 25,150.

👉 Switzerland: 36 new deaths; 264 positive cases. Death Toll – 395; Total cases – 16,186.

👉 Belgium: 192 new deaths; 876 positive cases. Death Toll – 705; Total cases – 12,595.

👉 Netherlands: 175 new deaths; 845 positive cases. Death Toll: 1,039; Total cases – 12,595.