TNI Evening News Headlines- December 29, 2022

➡️ Crime Branch constitutes another team of four officers to probe Russian tourists’ death in Rayagada.

➡️ Rs 398 crore will be spent on the redevelopment work of the Bhubaneswar Railway Station: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

➡️ Narrow escape for Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rajani Kant Singh after his car meets with an accident near Panchamahala on NH55 in Angul.

➡️ Senior IPS officers Amitabh Thakur, Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Ravi Kant & Dayal Gangwar promoted to the grade of Additional Director General (ADG).

➡️ The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully fired extended-range version of Brahmos Missile from Sukhoi SU-30 MKI.

➡️ RT-PCR test mandatory for people travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 cr of ex-Odisha Government cleaning staffer Lingaraj Jena.

➡️ The online application process for UGC-NET December 2022 December session commenced from today. UGC NET examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.