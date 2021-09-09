Consumer Complaint against Ferns & Petals

Insight Bureau: Ferns & Petals, one of the largest flower and gifts retailers in India, is in the soup for not living up to the expectations of a customer in Bhubaneswar.

According to the complaint, the customer had booked a ‘Blue Orchid’ bouquet (Order ID 28150066) through the Ferns & Petals App, as that’s what he wanted to gift to a special person. He had to choose the expensive option of online purchase by paying Rs 949, as only purple orchids were available at a Bhubaneswar outlet.

To his shock and surprise, ‘purple orchids’ were delivered at the destination. A message from the Ferns & Petals staff read as: We tried to contact you at your number, but could not reach you. Since the blue orchids were not available, we delivered purple orchids to the person you wanted to send your gift.

Despite several communications and objections, the Ferns & Petals refused to budge saying they have already delivered the product.

The customer, who now wants to approach the consumer court, wondered why the Ferns & Petals did not cancel the product if it was not available and he was unreachable. “Who gave them the authority to send a substitute product?They could have simply cancelled it”, he said.

Ferns & Petals staff responded to the above query with a template message that they have already delivered the gift. “This is worst ever service by a firm, which claims to be the best in their business. Their approach is completely disgusting. The person who received purple orchid, was promised blue as she was not fond of purple colour. But, Ferns and Petals completely messed it up”, said the customer who provided all documentary evidences to The News Insight.