TNI News Headlines – September 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 258 more COVID positive cases & 158 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 213 local contact cases and 45 quarantine cases.

➡️ 694 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 999859.

➡️ Odisha reports 771 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 448 quarantine and 323 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 327 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (71).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (3), Khordha (2), Jajpur (1), Mayurbhanj (1), Nabarangpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,078.

➡️ As many as 65,037 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Central University Odisha, Koraput To Reopen From Sept 13.

➡️ A youth from Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur Dist who had attempted suicide near Odisha Assembly alleging denial of treatment under the Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana, died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

India News

➡️ India reports 43,263 new COVID 19 cases, 40,567 recoveries and 338 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,31,39,981 including 3,93,614 active cases, 3,23,04,618 cured cases & 4,41,749 deaths.

➡️ 71,65,97,428 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 86,51,701 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 26,200 cases, 29,209 recoveries and 114 deaths today.

➡️ 68.59% of total COVID-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala: Government of India.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, via video conference.

➡️ PM Modi meets the Indian Contingent that participated at Tokyo Paralympics.

➡️ NEET-PG 2021: Supreme Court dismisses plea for option to ‘change exam centre’.

➡️ CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2021-22 till 31st December.

➡️ Rupee settles 10 paise higher to close at 73.50 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex rises 54.81 points to end at 58,305.07; Nifty inches 15.75 points higher to 17,369.25.

➡️ ENGvIND, 5th Test – Team India’s training cancelled after support staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

World News

➡️ About 200 foreigners including Americans are to leave Kabul in the first airlift since the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

➡️ Australian Foreign Min Marise Payne along with Defence Minister Peter Dutton to arrive in India tomorrow for ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue.

➡️ Taliban Plan to hold oath-taking ceremony on September 11.

➡️ Google releases 5th & final Android 12 Beta.

➡️ Taliban Govt in Afghanistan bans women from playing any Sport.