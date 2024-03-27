Congress MLA Sura Routray’s son Manmath Routray joins BJD

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations to the rest, Jatni Congress MLA Sura Routray’s son Manmath Routray has officially joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by thousands of his supporters, Manmath joined the State ruling party during an induction program held at the Sankha Bhawan.

Several senior party leaders Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and others welcomed Manmath Routray and his supporters to the party fold.

They expressed that the joining of Manmath in Biju Janata Dal will further strengthen the party in Khorda district.

While speaking on the occasion, Manmath got emotional while saying I used to always stand alongside my father, however today I have become lonely and standing here alone.

“My role model is Biju Patnaik. Naveen Patnaik gave me a scholarship while studying. I’m inspired by the style of work of BJD leaders VK Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das. There is no party other than BJD to make my dream come true. Thanks to Khurda District BJD President Bibhuthi Balbantaray. I will work as a soldier for the development of Jatni and Odisha, which is the dream of my father,” Manmath added.