‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’ Chants raised during Wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar

TNI Bureau: Several controversial slogans including ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’ were raised at the wrestlers’ protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi yesterday.

Country’s ace wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik alongwith others are protesting at Jantar Mantar against President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

They have been demanding his ouster from the post alleging sexual harassment and intimidation against him.

In a video from the protest site, it can be seen that one of the protesters took up the mic and shouted different controversial slogans. Shockingly, the slogans were against the prime minister and not against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The slogans included “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi, Aaj Nahi To Kal Khudegi” which means ‘Modi you will be buried, tomorrow if not today’.