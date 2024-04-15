Bhubaneswar becomes hottest city in Odisha with 41.2°C

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum day temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius by 2:30 pm on Monday, making it the hottest city in the State followed by Chandbali which recorded 41.1 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted the rise of mercury in Odisha. The IMD also predicted rise in temperature by four to six degrees for the next five days in several districts.

Maximum temperature in several parts of Odisha by 2.30 pm today:

Bhubaneswar: 41.2°C
Chandbali: 41.1°C
Jharsuguda: 41°C
Balasore: 40°C
Hirakud: 39.5°C
Sambalpur: 39.4°C
Rourkela: 39.2°C
Keonjhar: 38.9°C
Gopalpur: 35.5°C
Paradip: 35.2°C
Puri: 35°C

