Congress ends KCR Rule in Telangana

TNI ELECTION DESK, Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, the dream run of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to have come to an end as the Congress appears to be heading for a significant victory in the state. Despite being a two-time Chief Minister, Rao is facing tough competition, trailing in one of the two seats he contested.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had spearheaded the statehood movement and enjoyed unquestioned support after the formation of Telangana in 2014. However, the political landscape is shifting, with Telangana seemingly ready for change.

The shift in mood is attributed in part to corruption allegations against Mr. Rao and senior party leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revelation that Rao attempted to join the NDA and was rejected dealt a significant blow. The Congress capitalized on this, asserting that the BRS was in alliance with the BJP.

Adding to the narrative, the Congress pointed out the lack of investigation or arrest of Mr. Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, despite her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam – a contrast to the treatment of leaders from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

For years, Mr. Rao harbored national ambitions, attempting to forge coalitions excluding both the Congress and the BJP. Despite initial failures, he persisted, aligning with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav. A major move was the renaming of his party from TRS to BRS, a shift that raised eyebrows but failed to resonate with the people.

https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/1731222469946785963?s=20

In a historic comeback, the Congress is leading in the majority of seats in the Telangana legislative assembly polls, dominating both the BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has surpassed the magic figure of 60, leading in 64 out of 119 assembly constituencies.

Notably, BRS, which secured around 38% of the vote share, is trailing with leads in 40 seats, a significant drop from its 2018 performance. The BJP is leading in 08 seats, and the AIMIM is down to 6 .

Congress workers are celebrating across the state, marking a pivotal moment in Telangana’s political landscape. The results also indicate a setback for several ministers from the ruling party, with six trailing in the polls.

As the Congress looks set to end KCR’s rule in Telangana, the election results underscore the evolving political dynamics in the state, with voters signaling a desire for change and a departure from the status quo.

BJP opens its account in Telangana

In the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which previously had limited influence in the state, has made significant strides by securing a noteworthy number of leads. Currently positioned at third place, the party has garnered approximately 8 leads, as indicated by the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the time of composing this news report. Notably, the saffron party has achieved a double-digit lead for the first time in Telangana, marking a substantial improvement from the previous year when they held only one seat. Expressing joy over their success in the other three states, the party leader highlighted that the increased support in Telangana reflects the growing trust of people across the country in Prime Minister Modi, asserting, “Last year, BJP had just one seat in Telangana, but this year we have entered double digits, showcasing the widespread confidence in PM Modi.”