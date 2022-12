TNI Bureau: Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick told the Odisha Assembly today that the state has witnessed more than 20,000 Covid deaths since 2020.

However, the State Government’s Covid Dashboard has a different data. It was being updated on a daily basis and the death toll is put at 9204.

The opposition has lashed out at the Government, accusing it of lying to the people. They claimed that Government has hidden the Covid deaths and many such casualties are unaccounted for.