Complete Shutdown in Cuttack Municipality area till July 8 Midnight

TNI Bureau: In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Cuttack, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has announced a complete shutdown in the areas coming under its jurisdiction till July 8 Midnight.

The order will come into force with immediate effect during the weekend shutdown that begins from today.

Essential shops including grocery, vegetables, milk shops are allowed to open from 5 AM to 6PM with proper maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks. Similarly, medicine shops & online delivery of essential items are allowed. Electricity and water supply will function as usual.

Out of the 13 new COVID-19 positive cases declared today in Cuttack district this morning, 11 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). They included 5 cases from Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre and 6 from a private clinic in Chauliaganj.

In addition, 13 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Malisahi, Ranihat (ward no 31) today. The particular area has been marked as a Containment Zone.

Further contact tracing, testing, and sanitization of the concerned areas is underway.