Bhubaneswar reports 45 new Covid-19 cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 45 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 414.

Of the 45 new cases, 37 cases have been reported from quarantine while 8 are local cases.

Nine more cases have been reported from Mancheswar area today. Earlier on Friday 9 cases have been reported from the same area.

As many as 31 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 4):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 414
👉 Recovered Cases – 247
👉 Deceased – 6
👉 Active Cases – 160

Sagarika Satapathy
