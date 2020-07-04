Several areas in Nabarangpur declared as Containment Zone

TNI Bureau: Several areas of Nabarangpur has been declared as ‘Containment Zone’ from 04.07.2020 till midnight of 14.07.2020 following the detection of more 11 new covid-19 cases, taking the number of positive cases to 53 in the district.

The entire Jharigam village has been declared a Containment Zone after 4 cases detected from the quarantine centre.

During this period, no public shall be allowed to move into or go out of containment zone. All the inhabitants in the zone shall strictly remain inside.

17 more cases have been detected from following areas which are declared as the Containment Zone: