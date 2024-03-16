TNI Morning News Headlines – March 16, 2024

Related Posts
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to chair important cabinet meeting at 2 PM today.
➡️Odisha: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar reviews the Passing Out Parade of the third batch of Agniveers at INS Chilika.
➡️Mercury continues to soar in Odisha; Boudh hottest at 39.5 °C.
➡️Miscreants hurling bombs at a two-wheeler workshop in Puri. Four employees of the workshop were injured in the incident.
➡️EC to announce dates for Elections 2024 at 3 pm today.
➡️PM Narendra Modi has dedicated development projects worth at least Rs 8.25 lakh crore in just 14 days.
➡️Rouse Avenue Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in both complaints filed by ED.
➡️ED conducts fresh searches in Bihar sand mining case.
➡️Arrested BRS leader K Kavitha was brought to Delhi where she will be further questioned in connection with the Delhi Excise PolicyCase.
➡️Abhimanyu appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.
➡️Sugata Ghosh Dastidar, Controller General of Defence Accounts appointed as Financial Adviser in the Ministry of Defence.
➡️India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by a whopping $10.47 billion to scale a two-year high of $636.1 billion for the week ended March 8.
➡️PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Over 1 crore households registered for Centre’s solar rooftop scheme.
➡️SEBI relaxes certain disclosure norms for foreign portfolio investors.
➡️Women’s Premier League Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by 5 runs, reached the WPL final. RCB women to clash with Delhi Capitals in New Delhi tomorrow.
➡️India abstained in the United Nations General Assembly on a draft resolution introduced by Pakistan and co-sponsored by China on Islamophobia.
