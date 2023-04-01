CM Naveen Patnaik launches Dubai Direct Flight Ticket Sale

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the launch of a much awaited direct international flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, ticket sales started today from 1st April, on the day of Utkal Dibasa.

The maiden international flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai will take off from Biju Patnaik International Airport on 15th of May.

Launching the ticket sales at Naveen Niwas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Connectivity is key to development and it has been a focus area of our government.

Direct connectivity with Dubai which is one of the biggest aviation hubs will open up a direct gateway to the world. Not only it will provide seamless connectivity but also it will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism. This is the aspiration of New Odisha and I am very happy to open ticket sales for the Dubai Flight”.

The CM handed over the first eight tickets to Mission Shakti women, sportspersons, tribal leaders, Skilled in Odisha students and artists.

They are Sundargarh SDC Chairperson Binay Kumar Toppo, Keonjhar SDC Chairperson Laxmi Nayak, Koraput DLF President Jyotirekha Chetty, Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik, Footballer Anuradha Biswal, Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi, Balaram Rout from Jajpur Govt Polytechnic and Himansu Sahoo from Rourkela Govt ITI.

While attending Make In Odisha Conclave in Dubai, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik had assured the investor community and Odia diaspora that direct flight will commence to ease travel from Middle East.

The CM had also given approval to completely fund the flight operations.

Dubai being one of the biggest travel hubs, commencement of direct flight connectivity will open up new avenues for investment, trade and tourism.

It will also offer a convenient option for leisure travelers from across the world, looking to visit Odisha.

Further within 2 weeks of the launch of direct flight to Dubai, international flight operations will commence to Singapore and Bangkok realizing Odisha’s vision to become the gateway to the East. Direct connectivity to aviation hubs like Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok will give a huge boost to connectivity facilitating travel for investor communities, tourists as well as seamless and economic travel option to Odia people working in these regions.

Indigo Airlines has recently won the bid to operate direct flights to these three important gateways. As per the agreement, Indigo Airlines will operate direct flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport thrice a week. Inaugural ticket prices have been set to begin at ₹10,000 per single side journey and ₹20,000 for round trip. Each flight will have this subsidised tickets on first come first serve basis.

The CM said a larger delegation from the state will go on first flight to Dubai.

Patnaik thanked Govt of India especially Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia for providing all facilitation services for the flight operations.

Minister Tukuni Sahoo was also present. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian coordinated the program. Principal Secretary Usha Padhee briefed the CM about the flight operation.

Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner and other senior officers of State govt, Airport Authority officers, Indigo Officials were present.