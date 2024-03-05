Naveen pays Tributes to Late Father Biju Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today paid floral tributes to his father legendary Biju Patnaik.

Patnaik along with several party leaders and workers visited the Forest Park and paid floral tributes at the status of the former Chief Minister of the State on the occasion of his 108th birth anniversary. Naveen also offered a garland. He also garlanded Biju Babu’s statue inside the assembly premises.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Tributes to Biju Patnaik, the creator of modern Odisha, great freedom fighter and former chief minister on his birth anniversary. The blueprint he drew to strengthen the development involving people from all sections of the society is still guiding us. Let’s remember his contribution for development,” Naveen said on his X handle.