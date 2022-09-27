CM Arrives in Bengaluru, To Attend Odisha Investors Meet

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik led a delegation from the Government of Odisha to Bengaluru today to attend an Investors Meet.

The Odisha Government, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), will host the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru on September 28, 2022.

In the evening, over 500 industrialists, businesspeople, and investors from various sectors are expected to attend the Odisha Investors’ Meet at Hotel Taj West End. The Chief Minister will address the investors and invite everyone in attendance to the state’s flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave’22.

The key members of the delegation include Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister – Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Shri Hemant Sharma (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Department and Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha among others.

Today, multiple one-on-one meetings with potential investors from various sectors such as food processing, aerospace and defence, and healthcare were held to discuss the possibilities of investing in Odisha and meeting the ever-growing demand for newer products and services in Eastern and North-East India.

Among many noted participants in the Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings held today, Mr. Azim Premji, businessman, philanthropist and former Chairman, Wipro Limited took out time from his busy schedule to meet the Chief Minister. Some of the other major investors who had one-on-one G2B meetings with the delegation include: Golden Hatcheries Ltd Mr. Syed Fahad, Founder & Managing Director, Nandi Powertronics Pvt. Ltd. Mr. HN Ramakrishnaiah, Managing Director, Merlinhawk Aerospace Ltd Mr. Jaby Joseph Androth, Director & CFO, MVM Industries Ltd Mr. Nanda Venkata Rao, Founder & Managing Director,Director Sharvani Energy Pvt Ltd Mr. N Prashanth Rao, Managing Director.