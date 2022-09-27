Odisha Govt announces Chairpersons & Vice Chairpersons for SDC Districts

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has announced Chairpersons & Vice-Chairpersons of Special Development Councils. The newly appointed members will be in term of two years from the date of assumption of charge.

Here’s the list of newly appointed Chairpersons

1. Mayurbhanj- Debasish Marandi

2. Keonjhar- Laxmi Nayak

3. Malkangiri- Adma Raba

4. Koraput- Chandra Sekhar Majhi

5. Nawarangapur- Upendra Gond

6. Rayagada- Anusava Majhi

7. Gajapati- Mariam Raito

8. Kandhamal- Rodan Mallick

9. Sundargarh- Present Chairperson to Continue

Newly appointed vice Chairpersons

1. Mayurbhanj- Kamala Tiriya

2. Keonjhar- Narayan Purty

3. Malkangiri- Raila Naik

4. Koraput- Laxmi Hantal

5. Nawarangapur- Bhanumati Pujari

6. Rayagada- Banamali Kadraka

7. Gajapati- Dhaneshwara Bhuyan

8. Kandhamal- Nalini Kanhar

9. Sundargarh- Susila Topno