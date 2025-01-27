Closing bell: Stocks fell amid concern over US trade policy
The domestic benchmark indices ended lower on Monday, January 27, weighed down by weak global cues and concerns over US trade policy.
The BSE Sensex tumbled 824.29 points, or 1.08%, to close at 75,366.17. Likewise, Nifty crashed 263.05 points, or 1.14%, to end at 22,829.15.
Nifty IT lost 3.36%, dragged mainly by Coforge, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, which fell more than 5% each. All the 10 constituents closed deep in red.
The selling was more intense in the broader market, with Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 3.84%, Nifty Midcap 100 declining 2.75% and Nifty Microcap 250 crashing 3.41%.
