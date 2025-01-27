UCC comes into force in Uttarakhand; Know Details

TNI Bureau: Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), On January 27, following Goa, which has had a similar framework in place. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially launched the UCC portal, marking the law’s commencement. Dhami described the UCC as a step toward societal uniformity, ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens, and aligning with the vision of a developed, harmonious, and self-reliant India.

What is the UCC?

The UCC is a uniform set of laws applicable to all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, or community, covering marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance, and adoption. Notably, Uttarakhand’s UCC excludes Scheduled Tribes.

The UCC was a key promise of the BJP during the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, where the party won a historic second term. The Uttarakhand UCC Bill, 2024, received presidential assent in March 2024, and the state cabinet cleared its implementation rules last week.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Key Provisions and Changes

Marriage and Divorce Minimum marriage age: 21 for men, 18 for women.

Practices like halala, iddat, talaq, polygamy, and bigamy are banned.

Marriage and divorce registration is mandatory, requiring details such as names, proof of age, religion, and Aadhaar.

Non-registration after a notice from the sub-registrar incurs a ₹25,000 fine. Live-in Relationships Registration of live-in relationships is mandatory, with parental consent required for those under 21.

Failure to register within a month could lead to penalties: a three-month jail term or a fine of up to ₹10,000.

Termination of live-in relationships must be notified to the registrar.

Children born out of live-in relationships are deemed legitimate. Property and Inheritance Equal property and inheritance rights for sons and daughters across all classes.

Equal treatment for biological, adopted, surrogate, or “illegitimate” children.

After death, property will be equally shared among the spouse, children, and parents of the deceased.

In the absence of immediate family, property will pass to other relatives, primarily first cousins from the father’s side.

The UCC specifies the order of succession and disqualification criteria, ensuring equal treatment of heirs. Special Provisions for Defence Personnel Defence personnel can create a “privileged will” during expeditions or warfare, which can be verbal or written, with flexible rules.

Implementation Highlights