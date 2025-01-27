Malkangiri Police bags Award for improving voter turnout in Maoist-affected Areas

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday presented an award to Malkangiri police for its outstanding security arrangements and successful efforts in increasing voter turnout in the Maoist-affected district during the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Former Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani received the award from the President at the 15th National Voters’ Day celebrations in New Delhi on Saturday.

Malkangiri police’s initiative ‘Ama Swabhiman, Ama Vote’ led to a significant 7.66% increase in voter turnout in 2024 compared to 2019. This initiative was implemented across 111 LWE-affected polling stations to boost electoral participation.