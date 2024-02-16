Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher for the 4th time

Indian benchmark equity indices gained more than 1% this week, with shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. adding around 11%.

The indices closed higher in the fourth consecutive session on Friday, with shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and M&M contributing the most to gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 121.85 points up, or 0.56%, at 22,032.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 365.84 points, or 0.51%, to end at 72,416.22.

Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.72% and the Sensex advanced 0.69%.