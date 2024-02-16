TNI Evening News Headlines – February 16, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the LAccMI Bus Service in Khordha, Puri, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Nayagarh districts.
➡️Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved 12 proposals of different departments.
➡️70 lakh SHG members will get assistance of Rs 1000 each for uniform and 1.5 lakh EC and MC members will get assistance of Rs 2000 each for Blazers.
➡️Odisha Government to recruit accountant-cum-data entry operators for all gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and districts in the state.
➡️Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Integrated Greenfield Steel Plant of JSW Utkal Steel Limited at Paradip.
➡️Former Rajnagar MLA Anshuman Mohanty joins BJD.
➡️Mahanga Double Murder: Orissa High Court judge recuses from hearing MLA Pratap Jena’s petition.
➡️Khandagiri Magha Mela begins today.
➡️Srimandir Ratna Bhandar case in High Court: Odisha Government to appoint committee chairperson in 4 weeks.
➡️Ayodhya: Ramlala will rest for one hour from today in the afternoon.
➡️DAC meeting today cleared capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 84,560 crore to boost the capabilities of the Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard.
➡️Ministry of Defence approved the proposal for procurement of new generation Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR) and heavyweight Torpedoes for the armed forces.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated the 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited to the Nation.
➡️Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra admitted to a hospital due to ill health, will not join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
➡️Farmers stage protest at Kurukshetra highway in Haryana.
➡️RBI gives 15 days relaxation to Paytm Payments bank.
➡️Kavita Chaudhary of Lalitaji, ‘Udaan’ fame dies due to cardiac arrest. She was 67.
➡️India, Taiwan ink Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Labour cooperation, enabling the entry of Indian workers into Taiwan.
➡️Deputy NSA Misri highlights India’s support for Afghanistan at Bishkek meet.
➡️ISRO successfully brings down Cartosat-2 to Earth’s atmosphere 17 years after its launch.
➡️Indian men’s team loses to Japan 2-3 in quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Championships.
➡️India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the 9th bowler to take 500 wickets in the history of Test cricket.
