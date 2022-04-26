Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 776 pts, Nifty at 17,200

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 776.72 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 57,356.61 while the broader NSE Nifty rallied 246.85 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,200.80. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap gauges jumped as much as 1.62 per cent.

PowerGrid was the top gainer among the Sensex constituents, followed by Titan, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Tourbo, SBI, Bharti Airtel and HUL.

Only four counters closed in the red — Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and TCS, dipping up to 0.70 per cent.