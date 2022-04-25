Closing bell: Sensex crashes 617 pts, Nifty at 16,953

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex crashed 617 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,580, while NSE Nifty 50 was down 218 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 16953.

S&P BSE Midcap index fell 1.9 per cent or 460 points to settle at 24,238.68, while S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1.9 per cent or 549 points to finish trade at 28,699.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Titan, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma contributed the most to the indices fall.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.