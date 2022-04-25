Closing bell: Sensex crashes 617 pts, Nifty at 16,953
S&P BSE Midcap index fell 1.9 per cent or 460 points to settle at 24,238.68, while S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1.9 per cent or 549 points to finish trade at 28,699.
Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex crashed 617 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,580, while NSE Nifty 50 was down 218 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 16953.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Titan, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma contributed the most to the indices fall.
In contrast, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
