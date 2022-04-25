Afternoon News Insight – April 25, 2022

➡️ Odisha Government directs Power Discoms to ensure uninterrupted Power supply in view of intense heatwave condition.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a two-day orientation workshop of the newly elected Mayors & Chairpersons of all Urban Local Bodies.

➡️ Morta l remains of Odia litterateur Binapani Mohanty consigned to flames with state honours in Cuttack.

➡️ General darshan of deities for devotees at Puri Srimandir to remain suspended today from 4 pm to 8 PM for a special ritual.

➡️ Man arrested for smuggling live pangolin near Bagharpur village in Boudh district.

➡️ Delhi: Under construction building collapses in Satya Niketan area, 5 feared trapped.

➡️ Congress party likely to meet today to decide Prashant Kishor’s role.

➡️ PM Modi holds talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

➡️ At $76.6 billion, India is third highest military spender in world: Reports.

➡️ Amid Russia-Ukraine war, India to airlift wheels of Vande Bharat trains.

➡️ Around 5500 dengue cases have been reported in Singapore so far this year.

➡️ Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offers trade for trapped civilians