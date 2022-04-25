Afternoon News Insight – April 25, 2022
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a two-day orientation workshop of the newly elected Mayors & Chairpersons of all Urban Local Bodies.
➡️ Odisha Government directs Power Discoms to ensure uninterrupted Power supply in view of intense heatwave condition.
➡️Mortal remains of Odia litterateur Binapani Mohanty consigned to flames with state honours in Cuttack.
➡️General darshan of deities for devotees at Puri Srimandir to remain suspended today from 4 pm to 8 PM for a special ritual.
➡️Man arrested for smuggling live pangolin near Bagharpur village in Boudh district.
➡️Delhi: Under construction building collapses in Satya Niketan area, 5 feared trapped.
➡️Congress party likely to meet today to decide Prashant Kishor’s role.
➡️PM Modi holds talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
➡️At $76.6 billion, India is third highest military spender in world: Reports.
➡️Amid Russia-Ukraine war, India to airlift wheels of Vande Bharat trains.
➡️Around 5500 dengue cases have been reported in Singapore so far this year.
➡️Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offers trade for trapped civilians
➡️England’s Barmy Army brutally trolled for posting an image of Sachin Tendulkar on his 49th birthday, which shows the legendary cricketer walking away after being dismissed as England players celebrate his wicket in the background.
