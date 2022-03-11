Class X Matric Exams in Odisha from April 29; Know the Process

Insight Bureau: The Summative Assessment-II of Class 10 students will commence on April 29 and continue till May 6 in Odisha.

Informing this at presser, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today said that the summative assessment-II will be held on offline mode.

It will be conducted in own schools of the students and teachers from other schools will be appointed for taking care of the exam.

Key Announcements:

🔹Class X Matric Exams in Odisha from April 29-May 6, 2022.

🔹One Subject exam in one day

🔹 Students will appear the Summative Assessment-II in their own schools

🔹3 types of evaluation model (Summative Assessment-I, Summative Assessment-II & Internal assessments will be adopted for result publication fixed by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

🔹Summative Assessment II mandatory for Students; to be held in own Schools depending on feasibility.

🔹Three-tier Evacuation Criteria: Best One to be taken into Consideration

🔹1st: Summative – I & Internal Assessment Weightage x 2

🔹2nd: Summative Assessment II Weightage x 2

🔹3rd: Internal Assessment (20%) + Summative I (30%) + Summative Assessment II (50%) Weightage