Assembly Election 2022 Results: BJP wins 4 States, AAP 1

Insight Bureau: The BJP seems to be headed for another victory in Uttar Pradesh while the Aam Aadmi Party made an early headway in Punjab according to election results and trends on Thursday.

In the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 273 seats, comfortably over the halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP coalition won/leading in 274 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, it won 20/40 seats in Goa, won/leading 37/60 in Manipur and 47/60 seats in Uttarakhand.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In Goa, BJP has claimed that MGP & 3 Independents have given letters of support to the party.

The AAP is set to form the Government in Punjab as it secured 92 out of 117 seats.

Congress turned out to be the biggest loser in the 2022 Assembly Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP Headquarters in Delhi after the party emerged victorious in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.