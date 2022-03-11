Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Latest Developments (March 11)

Insight Bureau: Russia Ukraine Conflict has entered the third week with Russia stepping up the offensive in Ukraine. Latest Satellite images showing Ukrainian Cities turned to ashes, is another reason of global concern.

Earlier, a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Ukraine killed 17 civilians which wrenched the hearts of many countries.

A number of attacks also took place today in Ukraine raising more concerns about the tomorrow of Russia Ukraine war. Latest reports suggest that Russian Forces are inching closer to launch the final assault on Kyiv.

Here are the latest developments on Russia- Ukraine war

➡️ Russian airstrikes hit kindergarten, apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine killing 1 civilian.

➡️ After a series of explosions in Lutsk, fire began blazing from what is presumed to be the motor plant, reported a local news media.

➡️ WHO in a latest development advised Ukraine to destroy stored pathogens to prevent diseases amid Russia Ukraine War.

➡️ After five hours of heated discussions EU leaders said yes to Ukrainian Euro integration.

➡️ Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv has dispersed, redeployed, as per a satelite image.

➡️ As per reports by the UK’s defence ministry handle on Twitter, the Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. This deploys vacuum bombs.

➡️ According to Ukraine’s armed forces, two columns of advancing Russian forces and ten enemy aircraft were destroyed by Ukrainian military.

➡️ Russia bombed Kharkiv institute, home to experimental nuclear reactor, no casualties reported yet.

➡️ UN Security Council will discuss Russia’s claim on Ukraine running chemical labs with USA’s help today.

➡️ U.S., allies will revoke ‘most favoured nation’ status for Russia while Russia demands that U.S. stop Meta’s ‘extremist activities’.

➡️ Biden will call for an full stop of normal trade relations with Russia, also increased tariffs on Russian imports.

➡️ Russia has set 4th new requirements for the humanitarian corridors setup in Ukraine.

➡️ Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today denied chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were developed in Ukraine.

➡️ Russia on Friday has proposed UNSC meeting to discuss US military activities in Ukraine.

➡️ Mariupol Mayor in a tweet claimed Russian troops shelling city every 30 minutes.

➡️ Putin said that Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine.