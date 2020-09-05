Dharmendra writes to Naveen on development of Mahendragiri

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to submit a formal proposal for development of Mahendragiri in Rayagada District under Ramayana Circuit of Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

In a letter addressed to Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “The Ministry of Tourism & Culture has identified various sites in Odisha for development of tourism under Swadesh Darshan Scheme. While Mahendragiri has been selected under Ramayana Circuit, Puri under Krishna Circuit and Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara will be part of Coastal Circuit.”

The Centre has already sanctioned an amount of Rs 70.82 crore for development of Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara under Coastal Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme in 2016-17.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Keeping in mind the immense potential for development of tourism at Mahendragiri, Pradhan appealed to CM Patnaik for his personal intervention.