CHSE Odisha +2 Science & Commerce Results announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the result of class 12 Science & Commerce examinations today.

Students enrolled for the class 12 exam can check the results through the official website – http://orissaresults.nic.in/.

While 95.15% students have cleared the exam from the Science stream, 94.96% have passed in Commerce stream.

The pass percentage of Ex-regular students in the Science stream is 71.27% and in the Commerce stream is 54.78%.

In Science stream, a total of 55468 students have passed the exam in 1st Division, 16943 in 2nd Division & 14631 in 3rd Division.

Similarly in Commerce stream, a total of 8355 students have passed in 1st Division, 5692 in 2nd Division & 9066 in 3rd Division.

The State Government had cancelled this year’s +2 examination in view of the COVID-19 situation.