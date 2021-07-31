TNI Evening News Headlines – July 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 354 more COVID positive cases & 239 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 272 local contact cases and 82 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1899 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 956828.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy announces ex-gratia of 3 lakhs for kin of 6 migrant workers from Odisha died of electrocution in Guntur district of AP.

➡️ CHSE Odish +2 Science & Commerce Results announced; 95.15% students have cleared the exam from Science stream, 94.96% have passed in Commerce stream.

➡️ Odisha Unlock Guidelines: Malls, Parks, Dine in allowed in Restaurants, hotels, Cinema Halls & Bars allowed to open.

➡️ MoBus Bus service will resume on all the routes from Monday.

➡️ Bhubaneswar first City in the country to achieve its target of 100% vaccination before July 31: BMC Deputy Commissioner Ansuman Rath.

India News

➡️ Pulwama encounter: 2 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jaish Chief’s Kin & A Pulwama Conspirator) were killed in an encounter today.

➡️ Muslim Women Rights Day will be observed across the country tomorrow 1st August 2021, to celebrate the enactment of the law against #TripleTalaq.

➡️ BJP MP & ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo quits politics, makes an announcement through his Facebook page

➡️ Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre.

➡️ JD(U) national president RCP Singh leaves his post, Lalan Singh to the new national president of the party.

➡️ 12th round of Corps Commander level talks between India & China held today in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

➡️ Kerala reports 20,624 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Punjab to reopen schools for all classes from Monday.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team qualifies for quarter-finals.

➡️ Centenarian Sprinter Bebe Mann Kaur passes away at 105.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinals, to fight for Bronze now.

World News

➡️ India, UK to conduct clinical trials on ‘Ashwagandha’ for COVID Recovery.

➡️ Japan imposes state of emergency in Tokyo amid Covid-19 scare.

➡️ Saudi Arabia to open for tourist visa holders starting August 1.

➡️ US seizes Tanker used to deliver Oil to North Korea.